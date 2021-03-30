South Kesteven's increasing infection rate could be down to a high proportion of people not being able to work from home.

In the past three weeks, the seven-day infection rate in South Kesteven has gradually increased, standing at 107.4 per every 100,000 people compared with 56.4 nationally.

A further 168 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the district in the past week, and one more person has died from the virus.

Covid-19 stock image

Andy Fox, Lincolnshire County Council's assistant director for public health, said: "We are still in a pandemic and infection levels are fluctuating in districts across the county which is not unusual.

"Some areas like South Kesteven might see some rise in cases due to a high proportion of people who work in jobs that can't be done from home.

"We continue to work with the district council and regional and national agencies to encourage local businesses and communities to follow national guidance to reduce the spread of the virus, and access testing and self-isolate where necessary.

"And while it's good news under the easing of some restrictions for people to be able to mix outdoors, they shouldn't meet up indoors at present – we must continue to protect against any further rise in infection rates."