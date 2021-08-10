The head master at The King’s School has heaped praise on an 'exceptional set of students' after receiving another impressive set of A-level results today.

Twenty-eight per cent of students attained three ‘A’ grades or better.

Half of all examinations taken were at the top Grades A* and A with over a quarter of all students achieving an A* grade in at least one subject with over two thirds of all examinations taken were at A*, A or B grades.

The King’s School is celebrating another impressive set of A-level results. (50078633)

The overall pass rate of the 144 students, the school’s highest entry, was an outstanding 99 per cent.

Head master, Simon Pickett, said he was delighted with how well the students have done and the exceptional way that they have conducted themselves under such unusual conditions.

He added: “These are an exceptional set of results from an exceptional set of students.

The King’s School is celebrating another impressive set of A-level results. (50078636)

“I am immensely proud of all of their achievements and all at the school wish them every success in the next exciting phase of their careers.

"This year has been extremely challenging for teachers, students and their families. Following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

"Particular thanks go to teachers and parents for the superb support they have given the boys throughout their A level studies and under the difficulties and disruptions.

The King’s School is celebrating another impressive set of A-level results. (50078639)

"We are all very proud of the achievements of our school community and we look forward to hearing about their happy, fulfilled and successful futures.”

Find out how other schools have fared across Grantham