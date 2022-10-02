Frederick Sage & Co was founded in 1860 by Frederick Sage and Peter Panter in Suffolk, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

Shortly afterwards they parted ways and Sage went into business with his son Frederick George Sage and three of his nephews.

Frederick senior’s father Joseph had been a master carpenter and Frederick had been apprenticed to him.

The shop designed by Frederick Sage & Co, was once occupied by Chambers & Co Ltd. (59617059)

By 1881 the business had become firmly established and was based in London, employing 160 men and 12 boys. It specialised in fashionable shop fittings, which they made with good quality products.

The shop fronts were characterised by curved glass fitted with bronze and hardwood, and the reputation of the company as a specialist business soon spread around the world.

As part of the High Street refurbishment in Grantham, the company were employed to design the building on 67 High Street on the corner of Butcher Row. The building has a tiled entrance with curved glass windows and large windows to the side, where there are still plaques ‘Sage of London & Paris’.

The building on the corner of Butcher's Row which was designed by Frederick Sage & Co. (59616998)

During both world wars, the company was converted for war work and later was employed to refurbish the House of Commons, including the Speaker’s chair and table.