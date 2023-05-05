Shops along the High Street have decorated their store windows in celebration of the coronation at the weekend.

The coronation of King Charles III takes place tomorrow (Saturday), where he will officially be crowned.

Alongside residents across the town and surrounding area celebrating with street parties and other events, shops across the High Street have decorated their windows.

A knitted crown in the Purl a Row shop window in Grantham.

Purl A Row, in Watergate, has kept with the tradition of the shop and displayed a knitted crown in the window.

Purl a Row in Watergate, Grantham.

The British Heart Foundation furniture store further down the road has set up a royal living room, with each furniture item displaying or resembling the colours of the Union Jack.

The royal living room display in the British Heart Foundation furniture store in Grantham.

The accompanying BHF store, which sells clothes and other household items, has decorated its mannequins in the royal colours alongside Union Jack bunting.

British Heart Foundation store in Grantham.

On the other side of the road at Bargain Hunters, it seems the King and Queen Consort have made an appearance in the window in their finest royal attire.

Bargain Hunters in Grantham.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla make an appearance in the Bargain Hunters shop in Grantham.

Barnardos, like BHF, has dressed its mannequins in the Union Jack colours and the Cancer Research UK shop has displayed some Union Jack bunting to get in the royal spirit.

Barnardos in Grantham.

Newton Fallowell has displayed pictures of the King, Camilla and it also pays homage to Charles mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Pictures on display in Newton Fallowell in Grantham.

In the window of WHSmith, two crowned teddy’s sit on display.

Teddies on display in the WHSmith window.

Are you celebrating the coronation tomorrow? Send us your pictures at comment@granthamjournal.co.uk.