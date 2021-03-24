High streets across South Kesteven are set to receive a welcome boost.

South Kesteven District Council has received an allocation of £126,455 through the Welcome Back Fund, which is set to benefit Grantham, Stamford, Bourne, and The Deepings.

The new nationwide £56 million fund will help councils boost tourism, improve green spaces and provide more outdoor seating areas, markets and food stall pop-ups – giving people safe options to reunite with friends and relatives.

Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council, in Stamford High Street

The funding can be used by councils to:

Boost the look and feel of their high streets by investing in street planting, parks, green spaces and seating areas to make high streets as beautiful and welcoming as possible

Run publicity campaigns and prepare to hold events like street markets and festivals to support local businesses

Install signage and floor markings to encourage social distancing and safety

Improve high streets and town centres by planting flowers or removing graffiti

Further information on how the funding will be used by South Kesteven District Council is set to be released shortly.