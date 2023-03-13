The National Trust has decided to close Belton House today because of high winds.

The trust said it needed t9o close the site as winds were increasing.

On its Facebook p[age, the trust said: "Belton will be closed on Monday 13 March. We have been keeping an eye on the wind speeds, and they’re slowly increasing. Sadly this means we need to close the site for safety. We’re sorry for any disappointment caused."

Belton House is closed today. (62238575)

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for high winds in the area for today.

It says there are strong and gusty southwesterly winds which may lead to some disruption, particularly for high-sided vehicles.

Strong winds could also lead to loss of power and other services with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport likely and damage to trees.

Bus and train passengers are asked to check services for any delays and to make sure they are running.