Highest increase in virus cases in three weeks recorded in Lincolnshire
Published: 17:51, 12 May 2020
| Updated: 17:53, 12 May 2020
The number of coronavirus cases in Lincolnshire has seen the highest increase in 21 days today.
According to the latest government figures, Lincolnshire’s case numbers increased from 916 to 977, a rise of 61.
It is the highest jump since April 22 when case numbers rose by 76.
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter