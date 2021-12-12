A historian has published a book about a 'forgotten Lincolnshire town'.

After moving to an old house in Market Place, Folkingham, in 2017, historian Marin Smith became interested in the history of the town, but discovered the only book previously written on Folkingham was no longer available.

Martin decided to research, write and then publish his own book entitled 'Folkingham The Reluctant Town'.

Folkingham author, Martin Smith (53620744)

Martin said: "I remember first driving through Folkingham many years ago and being amazed by the experience of suddenly entering a large Georgian market place; It was an odd and unique place.

"When I came to live here I realised I needed to research and tell its story.

"With the help of local people and new research, I pieced together its 1,500 year story, from an important Anglo-Saxon soke centre and medieval town, with a castle owned by leading aristocrats, to the residential village it is today."

The book runs to 320 pages and contains over 260 photographs, maps and illustrations.

In addition to Folkingham, it also looks at some of the surrounding areas, including Aveland Wapentake, Stow Green Fair, Sempringham Priory, and the Preceptory at Aslackby.

Martin's book is now available to buy at https://www.folkingham.com/book