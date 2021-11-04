Several sites in the Grantham area have been named on Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register.

The register, published today (Thursday), is the yearly health-check of England’s most valued historic places.

It names those most at risk of being lost forever as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

The Angel and Royal Hotel in Grantham

Among sites locally are the Angel and Royal Hotel on High Street, Grantham, and the bridge over the lake on Grantham Road, Harlaxton.

Louise Brennan, Historic England’s regional director for the Midlands, said: “Our heritage is an anchor for us all in testing times. Despite the challenges we have all faced recently, this year’s Heritage at Risk Register demonstrates that looking after and investing in our historic places can bring communities together, contribute to the country’s economic recovery and help tackle climate change."

The Angel and Royal Hotel is one of the last remaining English Medieval inns. Much of the stone frontage stone frontage has suffered severe erosion, and many of the corniced figures are now unrecognisable or missing.

The bridge on Grantham Road has also suffered from damage, with several balusters missing and vegetation growing out of parapets.

It has been placed in the highest priority category, with immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric.

Over the last year, 27 historic buildings and sites in the East Midlands have been removed from the register.

"The 27 buildings and sites saved this year in the East Midlands show what’s possible with strong partnerships, dedicated individuals and funding support," Louise added.

"But there is always more to do to give our cherished heritage the attention, investment and secure future it deserves.”

Heritage Minister Nigel Huddleston said: "I'm delighted that so many famous landmarks have been removed from the Heritage at Risk register in 2021.

"We've supported the sector throughout the pandemic with our unprecedented Culture Recovery Fund and it's great news to see this investment, along with other financial support, having such a positive impact.

"Heritage helps us understand our past and bringing old buildings and sites back into public use helps us to level up communities, create growth and protect these important assets for future generations."