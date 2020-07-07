Historic Angel & Royal hotel in Grantham sold for £1.75 million
Published: 10:42, 07 July 2020
| Updated: 10:43, 07 July 2020
Historic hotel the Angel & Royal has been acquired by a hotelier in a deal brokered by Colliers International.
Colliers International has sold the characterful town centre hotel, one of the oldest in existence, to Dean Harrison, a hotelier who says a comprehensive refurbishment programme will be immediately undertaken.
Colliers acted on behalf of the owner, Ashdale Hotels, which has made the decision to rationalise its hotel portfolio ownership.
More by this authorMatthew Taylor