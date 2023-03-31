An event centred around one of the oldest public libraries in Britain will feature several expert guest speakers.

The chained library in St Wulfram's Church, Grantham, dates back to 1598. It was founded by Francis Trigge, Rector of Welbourn.

An event on Friday May 19 will see the library opened to attendees at various points during that day, with guest speakers offering their expertise in-between.

St Wulfram's Church. (54592595)

Melanie Brown, operations and development manager at St Wulfram's, said: " It is one of the oldest public libraries surviving in Britain and it’s a privilege for St Wulfram’s to care for this national treasure.

"This library has added so much to the town’s historic heritage."

This event has been organised by Dr John Manterfield, historian, author and chair of the fabric group at St Wulfram’s church.

The poster for the event centred around the Francis Trigge Library. (63311173)

Tickets are £32 per person, and the event will run from 10am until 4.30pm and includes lunch and refreshments.

Guest speakers on the day include Dr Jessica Purdy, associate lecturer in Early Modern History at the University of St Andrews, and Dr Brian Stagg, Custos of the Francis Trigge Library at St Wulfram’s.

Bridget Warrington, an experienced, accredited book and manuscript conservator, will also be in attendance. She is working on the conservation of a volume of Conrad Gesner’s Historia Animalium.

Another guest speaker on the day will b eDr Dirk Imhof, who was formally curator of books and archives at the Plantin-Moretus Museum in Antwerp where Christopher Plantin printed the Biblia Regia.

The Trigge Library holds three volumes of this bible, printed in five languages. As Dr Imhof lives in Massachusetts, his presentation will be recorded for this symposium.

Dr John Manterfield, local author and historian, will talk about Tudor Grantham and the development of parish libraries. He will also talk about some of the treasures housed in this unique early library.

For more information www.stwulframs.org or email ghcentre@stwulftrams.com.