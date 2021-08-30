An historic and significant event in the rural diary is set to return next month after its covid-enforced cancellation last autumn.

The community-led 783rd Corby Glen Sheep Fair goes ahead on Sunday, October 3 from 10am to 4pm with everyone keen to make up for lost time.

It is believed to be the oldest Sheep Fair in the country and dates back to a Charter granted by King Henry III on February 26, 1238.

The first of this year's Corby Glen Sheep Sale takes place on Monday, September 6

Preparations were delayed because of uncertainty over the pandemic, but organisers have planned a packed diary over the weekend.

It gets under way with the first Sheep Sale on Monday, September 6, managed by Selby Livestock Auction Mart in the field off Tanners Lane.

On Saturday evening, the community will let its hair down and welcome in the fair with live music from 8pm in the market square, with food and drink on sale.

The vintage vehicles will be back at the fair on October 3

The big day on October 3 will also feature stalls - which can still be booked - craft shows and entertainment.

The fair will be in town, and the music and dancing will continue on the market square stage, while there will be vintage vehicles and bikes to admire in the Memorial Field.

It concludes with a second auction the following day.

The fair will be celebrated right across the village

Villagers are also encouraged to get involved in a prize sheep-crow competition, Corby Glen's sheep-inspired twist on the traditional scarecrow-making theme.

For more details, or to book a stall, visit www.sheepfair.co.uk or the Corby Glen Sheep Fair Facebook page.

A stage in the main square will feature live music and dance all weekend