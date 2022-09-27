The annual Corby Glen sheep fair is back next month.

The main event will take place on Sunday, October 9, from 10am until 4pm.

A weekend of entertainment begins on Friday, October 7, with the return of the Fighting Cocks Beer Festival, followed by The Undefined providing Saturday (October 8) night's entertainment and after the Sheep Fair closes on Sunday (October 9), Nicky Downs will perform.

The 783rd edition of the Corby Glen Sheep Fair in 2021 was well attended. (51875185)

Sally Mardling, one of the fair's organisers, said: "We have an amazing selection of stalls this year, over 50 pitches have been booked and will be in the market place, along Station Road and Church Street and in the school hall.

"There will also be delicious food available from Gelston Lamb, El Ajolote Mexican Food - as seen on Britain’s Top Takeaways - the Fighting Cocks, the March Hare Tearooms and Lily’s Lavender Hut.

"The Sheep Fair Committee will be also holding their bottle stall and donations will be gratefully received at Lily’s Lavender Hut."

The fair will also see the return of the Sheep Fair Fun Dog Show on the school field. Anyone who wishes to compete in the dog show should be on the school field for a 10.30am start on Sunday.

There is also a raffle with £200 of travel vouchers up for grabs,donated by A&P Travel. The other prizes include a day’s hire of a Shepherd’s Hut on the Grimsthorpe Estate - donated by Grimsthorpe Estates - plus an oven cleaning voucher, meals at local eateries, load of logs and many other prizes.

A variety of entertainment will take on the main stage on the day of the fair, including:

The Dance Academy

The primary School choir

Melody Flyte singing popular American songs from the 1930's to 1960's

A performance from the Shaughrans, who provide energetic music and songs with a strong Celtic and country feel

This year's fair also sees the first Sheep Fair Chilli Challenge taking place on the main stage at 4pm. To enter, you can fill out at entry form at www.sheepfair.co.uk/competition or enter on the day at the sheep station.

At 11am on the school field, there will be the traditional Bailey Drew Challenge between the local pubs and eateries, where last year's winners The March Hare Tearooms will try to retain its title.

Visitors can also enjoy viewing a collection of classic cars on the village green.

The fair opens at 10am on Sunday (October 9), and there will be a Holy Communion at St John’s Church at 10.45am. The fair will close with a thanksgiving service at the church at 6pm.

The final event of the weekend will be the sheep auction, taking place on Monday, October 10.