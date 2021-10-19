A boy was taken to hospital after being involved in a hit and run.

Police are now investigating the crash involving the young skateboarder and a car on Carnarvon Place, Bingham, at 4.30pm on Saturday.

Carnarvon Place, which has several sharp bends, has been subject to several crashes over the years — including another hit and run last September in which a boy and his dog were left for dead.

Police (7946270)

The victim Daniel Moncaster spent months recovering, while his dog Nico sadly died. Andrew Pittman, who hit them while high on drink and drugs, fled the scene and was later sentenced to two years in jail.

Newark and Bingham MP Robert Jenrick has since written to the Attorney General to request the prison sentence be reviewed as he deemed it unduly lenient, however, this was rejected.

Pc Farhan Dewan-Williams, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are investigating reports of a hit and run collision involving a car and a skateboarder on Carnarvon Place, Bingham, at around 4.30pm on Saturday, October 16.

Carnarvon Place, Bingham. Credit: Google Maps (42360379)

“The skateboarder was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call 101 quoting incident 657 of October 16.”

Nottinghamshire County Council have been approached for comment.