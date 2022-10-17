Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Get your red suits ready for the jolly Grantham Santa Fun Run and Walk

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 17 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Santas running through two Grantham parks will make a festive sight once again as a Rotary club confirms the event for 2022.

The popular Grantham Santa Fun Run and Walk will take place on Sunday, December 4, through Wyndham and Queen Elizabeth parks.

Participants will take on a 2.5km route, with an optional extension to 5km for those feeling fit enough.

The Santa Fun Run in Wyndham Park. (53659878)
The Santa Fun Run in Wyndham Park. (53659878)

Everyone is encouraged to dress up as Santa.

The event starts outside the visitor centre at around 11am.

Everyone who is registered and completes the routes will be awarded a Santa Fun Run medal.

Register at www.granthamsantafunrun.co.uk/register-contact

Christmas Grantham Marie Bond
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE