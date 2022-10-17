Santas running through two Grantham parks will make a festive sight once again as a Rotary club confirms the event for 2022.

The popular Grantham Santa Fun Run and Walk will take place on Sunday, December 4, through Wyndham and Queen Elizabeth parks.

Participants will take on a 2.5km route, with an optional extension to 5km for those feeling fit enough.

The Santa Fun Run in Wyndham Park. (53659878)

Everyone is encouraged to dress up as Santa.

The event starts outside the visitor centre at around 11am.

Everyone who is registered and completes the routes will be awarded a Santa Fun Run medal.

Register at www.granthamsantafunrun.co.uk/register-contact