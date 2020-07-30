Home   News   Article

Hoglet rescued from Grantham school is last to be released into wild

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:18, 30 July 2020

The last of four hedgehogs rescued from a Grantham school has finally been released.

‘Cinnamon’ was set free into a garden in Newark last week after gaining enough weight.

The mother hedgehog and her three hoglets, dubbed Cardamon (mum), Cinnamon, Clove and Cumin, were found at Huntingtower Community Primary Academy last month and taken in by Janet Peto at Hedgehog Welfare, in Foston, who looked after them until they had gained enough weight for release.

Read more
AnimalsGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE