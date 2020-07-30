The last of four hedgehogs rescued from a Grantham school has finally been released.

‘Cinnamon’ was set free into a garden in Newark last week after gaining enough weight.

The mother hedgehog and her three hoglets, dubbed Cardamon (mum), Cinnamon, Clove and Cumin, were found at Huntingtower Community Primary Academy last month and taken in by Janet Peto at Hedgehog Welfare, in Foston, who looked after them until they had gained enough weight for release.