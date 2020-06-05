Staff at a Grantham primary school made an exciting discovery on their school grounds last week.

Whilst preparing the academy for wider reopening this week, staff at Huntingtower Primary Academy discovered a mother hedgehog and her three babies in the school’s den making area.

They tweeted: “We’ve had to ask for help and Mrs Tiggywinkle and her little ones have been collected. We’ve since been told that there are two boys and one girl and they will be released back within the school grounds as they are territorial.”