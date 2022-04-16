Holiday camps organised by a sports charity have offered fun and healthy activities for youngsters during the Easter break.

Inspire+, a local sports charity, has ran holiday camps during the Easter school break that promote physical activities in youngsters through arts and crafts, sports, and much more.

The camps, which received more than 1,200 bookings, ran between April 4 and 14 and were hailed as a success.

The children were encouraged to take part in physical activities. (56075005)

Over Easter half-term, the charity's camps were hosted at Gonerby Hill Foot Primary school.

They also provided the Lincolnshire County Council initiative, Holiday, Activities & Food programme in Grantham, Stamford, Market Deeping & Long Sutton.

The Holidays, Activities & Food programme is a free initiative for qualifying families to give children a safe, fun and engaging half-term programme including sports, music and cooking along with a freshly cooked healthy meal each day.

Tyler cooking healthy food. (56075008)

The charity will be running camps once again at Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School in the May half-term. For more information check their website at www.inspireplus.org.uk.

"I enjoyed it because I've been eating it and I earned a sticker." said Tyler, age eight, who participated in the cooking workshop and received a 'self belief' sticker for trying the vegetables he didn't want to at first.

All the staff at inspire+ are delighted to be running these provisions for young people, the impact the clubs have on the children in supporting their development is fantastic to see.

Tyler with his self belief sticker. (56075011)