Holiday makers at a country park were alarmed by an electrical surge that affected seven caravans and motor homes.

A power cut was first experienced at Wagtail Country Park, north of Gonerby Moor, in the shower block, launderette and workshop which was soon fixed by the park’s onsite team.

However as a result seven of the caravans and motor homes experienced a simultaneous power surge.

Any appliances that were plugged in to power were affected, either burning out or blowing up.

A series of loud bangs ensued with smoke coming out from TVs and sockets.

Microwaves and fridges were all broken.

One holidaymaker said: "One of the caravans had two small children who were obviously scared.

"Our caravans were full of smoke.

"We alerted the office on site, but their response was to get our own electrical technicians to come on site and look at things.

"No-one ever came to see us or ask if we were okay or if any help would be needed."

The incident happened in June.

A spokesperson for the British Holiday and Home Parks Association, to which the park belongs, said: "We have every sympathy for the small number of guests who experienced an apparent spike in voltage in their touring vehicles on one day.

"However , Wagtail Country Park was in no way to blame for creating this situation and cannot take responsibility for any damage caused to appliances owned by these guests.”

A full inspection was carried out afterwards by independent electrical contractors and found no faults, the spokesperson said, adding: "The safety of our guests is of paramount importance to us."