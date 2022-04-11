It’s been all over the news lately about the issues at airports, train stations and ferry terminals, but if despite these stories you want to head away for a short notice holiday without the pets, make sure you have a plan for their care, says Grantham pet expert Sara Barnes.

Having spoken to a number of the licensed home boarders on the SKDC animals premises register I can confirm that most have no availability for the next couple of months, and in many cases for the rest of the year, and especially the summer holidays.

When it comes to kennels and catteries the news is better, as many have some spaces, but again these are finite, and many are almost at capacity for the summer holidays.

If you are lucky to find one with space remember you need to make sure their vaccinations are all up to date, especially kennel cough, which according to my vets does not have a 15 month expiry like the other annual vaccinations that you normally get for you dog.

I have also spoken to several local house sitters who come and look after your pets and stay in your home whilst you are on holiday. Most are fully booked for the rest of the year, those that aren’t are more likely to have set up in the last few months, which is good for those that are after a short notice getaway.

Friends and family are likely to be the best option if you want a quick get away, but please remember although it is ok for cats to be left home alone overnight, this is not recommended for dogs; ideally someone should be staying with them overnight.

If you already have a pet care professional on your speed dial, they might be able to add extra visits or walks to the schedule if friends and family need to be at work for long periods of time.

I know many are looking for that hit of summer sun, after two years of little or no holidays, but don’t forget having a break away in the UK may still be an option. The link for the SKDC register of licensed animal premises is here.