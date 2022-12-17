A home-based hair and beauty business has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

Alana Leigh's Aesthetics, based in Cheverly Park in Grantham, has been shortlisted in the Best in Aesthetics category.

Alana Leigh Willett, owner of the business, said: “It’s amazing to be listed as a finalist for this award. The business has gone from strength to strength and I wouldn't have been able to do it without my wonderful clients."

Alana Leigh Willett named as a finalist in the awards. (61375697)

Alana established the business in 2021 after her maternity leave.

The business specialises in teeth whitening, dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle injections, and it continues to expand its list of treatments as the client base grows.

The UK Hair and Beauty awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry across the county and supports businesses both large and small.

Finalists will be attending a red carpet event for the grand final in April 2023 in Birmingham.

Find out more about Alana Leigh's Aesthetics at alanaleighaesthetics.com/.

Also follow Alana on Instagram @alanaleighs_aesthetics.