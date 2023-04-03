A home-based hair and beauty has moved through to the next stage of a national beauty awards.

Alana Leigh's Aesthetics, based in Cheverly Park in Grantham, has been shortlisted as a top 10 Best in Aesthetics business for the district in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

Alana Leigh Willett, owner of the business, said she feels "very blessed" to be listed.

Alana Leigh Willett named as a finalist in the awards. (61375697)

She said: "[I] can’t wait until the awards night next month. Thank you to all my beautiful clients for trusting me with their beautiful faces."

Alana first set up her business in 2021. Her business specialises in teeth whitening, dermal filler’s and anti-wrinkle injections.

It has continued to expand its list of treatments available to her growing client base ever since.

Home-based salon owner Jemma Louise has also been shortlisted in the same awards as a top 10 Hair Extension Specialist for the district.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrates the hair and beauty industry across the country. They aim to support businesses both large and small and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial and social status.

Alana will attend a red carpet event this month in Birmingham where she will find out the results.