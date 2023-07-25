A salon worker has been named as a finalist for two categories in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.

Jemma Louise Jenkins, of Jemma Louise Hair Extensions, has been shortlisted for Hair Extensions Specialist of the Year and HBA Rising Star Award.

In April of this year, Jemma was named as the third best hair extension specialist for the East Midlands at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Jemma, who established her business in 2021, said: “I am so overwhelmed to make it to the grand final in two categories this year!

“I want to thank all of my clients for keeping me so busy, I appreciate them all.”

Jemma will attend the grand final on June 1, 2024.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate those who work in the industry across the country and highlight their achievements.