A home-based salon owner has been shortlisted as a finalist for Hair Extension Specialist of the Year.

Jemma Louise, who established her hair extension business last year, has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

She said: "Never have I felt so honoured and hard work really does pay off.

Jemma with her finalist certificate (61222819)

"It is just myself that runs my business. I have been doing it one year and eight months and it really has been so successful and the best thing I have ever done."

Jemma will attend a red carpet event in Birmingham in April 2023, where she will find out the results.