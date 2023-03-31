A home-based salon owner has moved through to the next stage of a UK hair and beauty awards.

Jemma Louise has been shortlisted as a top 10 Hair Extension Specialist of the Year for the district in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

She was previously shortlisted as a finalist for the final 50 in December 2022.

Jemma Louise has been shortlisted for top 10 in the district in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023. (63308557)

Jemma said: "I was happy enough to be a finalist in the UK hair and beauty awards never mind be shorted listed as the top 10 in my district!

"This is something I never even imagined! I am beyond grateful and all I can say is thank you for all my clients love and support without you all keeping me super busy it really wouldn’t be possible."

Jemma has been running her business for nearly two years.

She will attend a red carpet event in Birmingham in April to find out the results.