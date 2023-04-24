A home-based salon worker was voted third best in the region at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Jemma Louise was named as the third best hair extension specialist in the East Midlands at the award ceremony in Birmingham for the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

Jemma, who established her hair extension business in 2021, said: “What a sensational event!

Jemma Louise was voted third best in the East Midlands at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

“I already felt so honoured and blessed to be a finalist, then go to the top 10 and then to top it off I came third in my region!

“I am honestly speechless, thank you to all of my clients.

Jemma Louise was voted third best in the East Midlands at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

“I appreciate it so much!”