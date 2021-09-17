Home interior business opens its doors in Grantham shopping centre

A new business specialising in home interiors has opened its doors in Grantham.

Alexander Kent Interiors opened its first store on Saturday, September 11, in unit 16 of The George Centre.

The business will sell a variety of home interiors, gifts and lifestyle products, including soft furnishings, accessories and candles.

The outdoor interior of Alexander Kent Interiors (51213693)

The business was initially created by Alex Smyth during the pandemic, after he was made redundant last year.

The 34-year-old decided that it was time to follow his passion for interiors and build his own brand from scratch, selling home interiors items including soft furnishings, lifestyle products including candles and home fragrance as well as homeware gifts and accessories.

After trading online for a year, he decided to open a store in the town.

Welcome sign at Alexander Kent Interiors (51213669)

Alex said: “We had an amazing first day on Saturday; so many people came out to support us.

“We’re so pleased that we chose our first store to be in Grantham, we had an amazing reaction to the shop and have received so many lovely complements.”

He added: “We look forward to welcoming customers new and existing over the coming months.”

Alexander Kent Interiors (51213672)

Alex says The George Centre was the right fit for his brand, adding: “I know it has had its ups and down but now it’s under new management, they have been incredibly supportive of small independents and wanting to support new businesses.”

The business will currently be opened Tuesday to Saturday from 9.30am until 5pm.

Some of the home interior items in the store (51213682)