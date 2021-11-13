A five-bedroom detached village property has been put on the market for nearly £1 million.

The former coaching inn, stone built in the 1700s with later additions, has been placed on the market for £775,000.

Located on Charity Street, Carlton Scroop, the house has four bathrooms, a sauna and separate steam room.

Credit: Fine & Country, the exterior (52953970)

One of the bedrooms is downstairs with a dressing area and shower room, ideal for the elderly.

The property also has a kitchen, dining room, living room, study and leisure room.

In addition to this it has 1.5 acres of landscaped gardens and several outbuildings with the possibility of a home office.

Credit: Fine & Country, the kitchen and old signage (52953942)

There is also a substantial gravel area for parking and a stone built triple garage with automatic doors, a greenhouse and large fruit cage.

Located just 2.1 miles from the nearest primary school and train station, this village location also boasts views of thegreens and trees of Sudbrook Moor golf course.

More information on the property can be found at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59870322/

Credit: Fine & Country, the exterior of the property (52953948)

Credit: Fine & Country, one of the bedrooms (52953951)

Credit: Fine & Country, one of the bathrooms (52953964)

Credit: Fine & Country, one of the property's luxuries (52953954)

Credit: Fine & Country, the gardens (52953957)