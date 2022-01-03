Five-bedroom home in Whatton, near Grantham, on the market for almost £800,000
A five-bedroom home has been put on the market for nearly £800,000.
The detached family home has been put on the market for £765,000.
Located in the highly regarded village of Whatton, the corner plot property boasts five reception rooms.
The property was originally constructed in the late 1990s by the well regarded developer, Abel Homes, and formed one of a handful of individually detached properties.
There is an open plan kitchen to the family room, a cloakroom, large garden, paved terrace, double garage and a gated driveway.
In addition to this, the master bedroom also has a walk through dressing area and en-suite bathroom.
The property is also just 0.6 miles from Aslockton Station or 2.6 miles from Bingham station, with a good selection of schools less than three miles away.
More information on the property can be found at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/118053587#/?channel=RES_BUY