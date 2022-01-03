A five-bedroom home has been put on the market for nearly £800,000.

The detached family home has been put on the market for £765,000.

Located in the highly regarded village of Whatton, the corner plot property boasts five reception rooms.

Credit: Richard Watkinson Partners, the exterior of the property (53994855)

The property was originally constructed in the late 1990s by the well regarded developer, Abel Homes, and formed one of a handful of individually detached properties.

There is an open plan kitchen to the family room, a cloakroom, large garden, paved terrace, double garage and a gated driveway.

In addition to this, the master bedroom also has a walk through dressing area and en-suite bathroom.

Credit: Richard Watkinson Partners, one of the reception rooms (53994844)

The property is also just 0.6 miles from Aslockton Station or 2.6 miles from Bingham station, with a good selection of schools less than three miles away.

More information on the property can be found at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/118053587#/?channel=RES_BUY

Credit: Richard Watkinson Partners, one of the bedrooms being used as a study (53994847)

Credit: Richard Watkinson Partners, the kitchen (53994852)