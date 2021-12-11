A four-bedroom home has been put on the market for more than £1 million.

The detached semi-rural stone farmhouse south of Grantham has been put on the market for £1.3 million.

Located in the village of Little Bytham, the property's main farmhouse covers a total of 1,789 square foot, including three reception rooms and two baths.

Credit: Fine & Country, the exterior of the property (53622374)

In addition to the farmhouse, there is also a one-bedroomed barn conversion, with an attached indoor swimming pool, and a large barn housing three stables, three garages and room for hay storage.

The total plot, including the post and rail paddocks, is approximately eight acres.

The property has been deemed a 'unique lifestyle and Equestrian property' but could also be ideal for car enthusiasts.

Credit: Fine & Country, an aerial view of the property (53622371)

Stamford Train Station is just 7.3 miles from the property and the nearest primary school is less than a mile away.

More information can be found on the property at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60318099/?search_identifier=96d78b2e79425cff02feefc63441d968

Credit: Fine & Country, the hallway (53622362)

Credit: Fine & Country, the indoor swimming pool (53622356)

Credit: Fine & Country, the barn conversion bedroom (53622353)

Credit: Fine & Country, one of the paddocks (53622350)

Credit: Fine & Country, the kitchen (53622368)