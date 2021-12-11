Four-bedroom home in Little Bytham, near Grantham, on the market for more than £1 million
A four-bedroom home has been put on the market for more than £1 million.
The detached semi-rural stone farmhouse south of Grantham has been put on the market for £1.3 million.
Located in the village of Little Bytham, the property's main farmhouse covers a total of 1,789 square foot, including three reception rooms and two baths.
In addition to the farmhouse, there is also a one-bedroomed barn conversion, with an attached indoor swimming pool, and a large barn housing three stables, three garages and room for hay storage.
The total plot, including the post and rail paddocks, is approximately eight acres.
The property has been deemed a 'unique lifestyle and Equestrian property' but could also be ideal for car enthusiasts.
Stamford Train Station is just 7.3 miles from the property and the nearest primary school is less than a mile away.
More information can be found on the property at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/60318099/?search_identifier=96d78b2e79425cff02feefc63441d968