A home with four double bedrooms and has been put on the market for almost £1 million.

The detatched family home, north-west of Grantham, has been put on the market for £800,000.

Located in the heart of Aslockton, it has two reception rooms, a large dining kitchen, an en-suite and main bathroom.

Credit: Richard Watkinson Partners, the rear of the property (53771219)

There is also a large pitched roof garden room at the rear of the property, and in addition to the main house, the property also has a double garage and a plot in excess of 0.4 acres with mature trees.

There is also potential for further development, as in March 2020, planning permission was granted for the erection of a single storey dwelling.

The dwelling can extend to almost 150 sq m but access rights would need to be sought from a neighbouring landowner in order for access to be gained from St Thomas Drive.

Aslockton has a well regarded primary school, and is in the catchment area for Toot Hill secondary school.

The village also has a church, village hall, cricket and football pitches, in addition to regular bus services and a railway station with links to Grantham and Nottingham.

More information on the property can be found at https://www.onthemarket.com/details/11265173/

