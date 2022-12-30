A care home could have its registration cancelled unless it improves after being rated "inadequate" for the second time in six months.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited the Yew Tree Residential Care Home in Dowsby, near Bourne, in October for a follow-up inspection after it had been rated ‘inadequate’ and was put into special measures in July.

The first inspection had been prompted by an incident in April when a resident sustained “significant harm”.

In October’s unannounced visit, inspectors checked whether providers had followed an agreed action plan, but found eight breaches of regulations.

“Shortfalls in organisational governance found at our last inspection had not been addressed and systems designed to ensure safety and the quality of care people received remained ineffective,” the report said.

“There was a lack of provider oversight and learning from events.”

The home, which houses up to 18 people, including those living with dementia, was rated ‘inadequate’ in four of the five key questions - is the service safe, effective, responsive and well-led.

“Environmental safety hazards identified at our last inspection had not been addressed and the risks to people’s safety were not well managed,” the report said.

Hazards included the lack of a clear evacuation strategy, open stairwells, incorrect slings for people who needed hoisting support, bed rails which could cause entrapment, and a lack of bed bumpers.

Inspectors found ‘body fluids’ on raised toilet seats, unclean plastic spout cups, and good hygiene practices were not followed in the kitchen, while infection prevention and control measures were ‘not robust’.

Prescribed medicines were found not to be in stock, ‘people were not receiving their medicines as prescribed’, and care plans were not up to date.

Inspectors said there was not enough staff, and that staff ‘had not always received appropriate training and support for their roles’.

Staff were found to be kind and caring, but residents ‘were not always well supported’ which ‘impacted on their emotional and physical well-being’, while their ‘social needs were not well met’.

The CQC will work with the care home provider and Lincolnshire County Council and re-inspect within six months to check for ‘significant improvements’.

If the rating of any key question, or overall, remains ‘inadequate’, the CQC will ‘begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service’.

This usually leads to the registration being cancelled or its conditions changed.

The maximum limit for adult social care services to remain in special measures is usually 12 months.

The care home provider did not respond when asked to comment on the inspection.