The new manager of a nursing home is aiming modernise its operations as she sets her sights on an outstanding Care Quality Commission rating.

Emily Burbidge became registered manager at Aslockton Hall Nursing and Residential Home at the beginning of January.

The nursing home is currently on its way to achieving a paperless system in which staff, residents and their families will use an online system.

New centre manager, Emily Burbidge. (62446015)

The aim is to free up staff time so they can spend even more time caring for residents.

Emily said: “This system allows everything you need to know about that person at one button and allows carers to document daily activities, favourite foods, communication likes and dislikes as well as pictures and videos of fun times to show family.”

“I want Aslockton to be able to use all the new technology to make our care even better and to allow our careers the time to sit and chat with the residents and truly engage in the life stories.

“Care is like reading a book where the resident is the main character, and you introduce all these other characters to enhance their life and fulfil their emotional and care needs with as much excitement as possible, to build long lasting relationships.”