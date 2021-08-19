Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

South Nottinghamshire home worth millions put on market

By Laycie Beck
-
l.beck@newarkadvertiser.co.uk
Published: 09:17, 19 August 2021
 | Updated: 09:19, 19 August 2021

A new home worth millions has been placed on the market.

The modern house in Colston Bassett in the Vale of Belvoir is up for sale for a staggering £3 million.

It is one of the most expensive houses in the area and, aside from four reception rooms, it has an entire floor dedicated to entertainment with a cinema room, swimming pool, sauna and gym.

The new £3 million house on the market (50305602)
The new £3 million house on the market (50305602)

Other perks of this home include a wine cellar and a built-in bar inside and a detached triple oak framed garage outside.

The home exceeds 6,000 square feet and has four bedrooms with a possible fifth, all of which have their own en-suites.

The home has countryside views and a plot of almost half an acre.

The new £3 million house on the market (50305587)
The new £3 million house on the market (50305587)

You can find out more about the property on Zoopla or call estate agents Savills on 0115 691 9330.

The new £3 million house on the market (50305594)
The new £3 million house on the market (50305594)
Grantham Homes News Laycie Beck
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE