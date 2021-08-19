A new home worth millions has been placed on the market.

The modern house in Colston Bassett in the Vale of Belvoir is up for sale for a staggering £3 million.

It is one of the most expensive houses in the area and, aside from four reception rooms, it has an entire floor dedicated to entertainment with a cinema room, swimming pool, sauna and gym.

The new £3 million house on the market (50305602)

Other perks of this home include a wine cellar and a built-in bar inside and a detached triple oak framed garage outside.

The home exceeds 6,000 square feet and has four bedrooms with a possible fifth, all of which have their own en-suites.

The home has countryside views and a plot of almost half an acre.

The new £3 million house on the market (50305587)

You can find out more about the property on Zoopla or call estate agents Savills on 0115 691 9330.