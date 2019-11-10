Homebuilder donates high-vis vests to encourage Grantham schoolchildren to walk to school

A local homebuilder has donated high-visibility vests to encourage pupils at Poplar Farm Primary School in Grantham to walk to school safely.

David Wilson Homes made the donation during ‘Walk to School Month’ in October. With fewer children now making the journey to school on foot, Walk to School Month encourages everyone to think of the many benefits of changing the way we make short journeys.

The event aims to encourage pupils to walk to school in order to promote a healthier lifestyle, to reduce pollution levels and decrease congestion on the roads around schools.

Staff and pupils at Poplar Farm School in Grantham. (20905470)

Erica McGinley, head of school, said: “We are a walking school and like to encourage our pupils to arrive on foot whenever possible, so to receive the vests was fantastic.” Rachael Harrison, sales director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, added: “As a leading homebuilder, it is one of our main priorities to give back to the community and help wherever we can.”