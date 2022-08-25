A new homecare business has opened, which could create up to 50 new jobs in the area.

Right at Home Grantham, a business that provides homecare services to support independent living, held its grand opening yesterday (Wednesday), and will cover the Grantham, Newark, Melton and Oakham area.

Owner and managing director, Anand Parekh is in the process of building a team of compassionate and highly-trained caregivers to deliver great support and companionship services within people’s homes for older people and adults living with disabilities.

Anand, a local business entrepreneur and yoga instructor, said: “I decided to open Right at Home Grantham after I realised the huge growing need for reliable, top quality in-home care that promotes people’s independence and is delivered in the ‘right way’ - with dignity and respect and a holistic approach to someone’s well-being.

The team were delighted to welcome Lord Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal who officially opened the office which is based in Autumn Park Business Centre, Dysart Road.

Also in attendance was Right at Home UK CEO, Lucy Campbell, and InvestSK’s business and skills officer, Paul Green. Both of whom gave speeches praising Anand and the team’s motivation and desire to make a difference in the Grantham community.

Right at Home Grantham held its grand opening. (58876545)

Anand said: "I am grateful to serve the community and truly give back in a way that is rewarding and improves the quality of life for so many individuals.

"In 2017, my wife (Devina) and I opened Hot Yoga Nottingham which we envisioned and worked hard to bring to life.

"This was a powerful move to unite our passion for health and wellbeing alongside business and focus our energy on building a business with strong foundations that was authentic to us and gave us the platform to change the lives of the people who trusted us."

Coun Jeal said: “It always gives me great pleasure to open a new business. I wish you the very best of luck.

Mayor of Grantham, councillor Graham Jeal, cutting the ribbon at Right at Home. (58876550)

“It’s important to recognise that every business is always a family endeavour and it’s great to see the family here today."

Anand continued: "The COVID-19 pandemic was a time of reflection for me. During this time, I came across family members who were living with illnesses and required care in their own homes.

"Having witnessed the quality of care provided, I felt an inherent calling to research the care industry in greater depth. As my understanding of the market grew, I reviewed the best homecare providers in the industry, how long they had been operating and who their driving forces were.

"This is when I found Right at Home.

"They were a class above the rest."

Lucy said: “From the first time that I met Anand and Devina, they absolutely blew us away and we were so excited from our first interactions with them because it was so apparent that they really shared our value set and have really good experience of business already.

Anand said his business will pride itself on investing in its staff.

“This is not a minimum wage role,” he said. “We’re looking for people with a dedicated and reliable approach, who take pride in helping others and are looking for a rewarding career where they will be valued and well-supported.

Right at Home Grantham is looking for both full time and part time additions to the team, offering regular yet flexible working hours, as well as opportunities to build a career in quality care.

Applicants do not need to have previous experience in the care sector, as all carers will complete a comprehensive training package, which includes as much mentoring and shadowing as they need, to feel confident supporting clients in their homes.

For more information on working for Right at Home Grantham or using its homecare services, visit https://www.rightathome.co.uk/grantham-newark/

