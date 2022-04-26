Homeless charity Grantham Ark calls on people to become trustees

A homeless charity, based in Grantham, will hold its annual meeting next week and is keen to have local people involved.

Grantham Ark is aimed at alleviating homelessness in the town and will hold its AGM on Wednesday, May 4, at 7.30pm in St Wulfram’s church.

The meeting is open to anyone who would like to know more about the charity and its work or anyone who would be interested in becoming a trustee.

Grantham Ark (56307050)

Formed in March 2020 as a Charitable Incorporated Organisation, Grantham Ark has the long-term aim of providing year-round temporary emergency accommodation for street homeless people.

Its aim is to create safe and suitable accommodation within the town centre, ideally by installing eight to 10 pods on suitable land. Each pod will have a bedroom with a toilet and wash basin and be powered by a solar panel.

A separate portacabin will provide showers, toilets, cooking facilities and a dining area with space to socialise and meet with support workers.

Spearheaded by St Wulfram’s church, Grantham Ark is made up of stakeholders from South Kesteven District Council, Churches Together in Grantham, Grantham Foodbank and Grantham & District Poverty Concern.

More can be found by visiting the Grantham Ark page on the St Wulfram’s website.