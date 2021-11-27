A Grantham businesswoman is selling homemade accessories to raise money to buy Christmas presents for less fortunate children.

Stacey Jones, who runs Lola Beau, a business that sells accessories, home decor and gifts, is creating and selling a wide range of accessories with the proceeds going towards gifts for a family who have been rocked by the pandemic.

She has created bows, bobbles, hair accessories, scrunchies, and dog bow ties so far, asking for a small contribution of £3.00 for each gift, which goes towards the presents.

Stacey Jones with her creations. (53305172)

Stacey said: “I ran [something similar] last year for the charity for MIND (a mental health charity) with everybody going through lockdown and, because it took off so well and raised quite a bit for the charity there, I thought why not do one again this year for children that are not as fortunate as others.

“I’ve met a family who have recently lost jobs, they’ve got five children. They’re just getting back into work not, but they’ve got into a bit of debt over the period of not having jobs. I was just talking to her and I thought I’ve got to do something.

"[I want to ] make sure those children have a nice Christmas and raise as much money as I can for them."

Once she has collected the money, Stacey plans to go on a shopping spree to buy gifts for each of the children to open at Christmas.

She continued: "People have been so lovely. They have brought things to my house like selection boxes and hampers.

"The main focus is with this family first, but I’m going to see how it goes over and hopefully it can go wider and I can help more families than just the one, but my main aim was to help when I heard the story."

Stacey buys all of the material herself, so that all of the contributions can go towards buying presents.

To find out more, visit her Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/Lolabeau01