Over 35 traders selling descend on a craft centre each month, offering handmade and homegrown artisan goods.

Fulbeck Craft Centre and the Crafty Cafe, Lincoln Road, Fulbeck, is home to an in-house woodworker, master saddler, artist and jeweller, and offers gifts, kits, artwork, cards and more, as well as homecooked meals and cakes.

The centre is signposted along the A607 from Grantham to Lincoln and the A17 from Sleaford — directing drivers to a wealth of skill and events.

Fulbeck Craft Centre hosts monthly artisan markets and has a range of skilled makers on site.

The ethos of the centre is being as sustainable as possible, reducing waste, using and selling recycled materials and goods whilst offering distinctive items for sale.

Many of the products are either made on site or in Lincolnshire, or purchased to support rural global communities.

The monthly market extends the choice of crafts, with 35 to 40 stalls selling handmade, own-grown or Lincolnshire-reared produce including meats, vegetables, Gin and Rum, honey, glass and wood, needlework, jewellery, and metal work.

The next markets are on August 12 and September 9, and the centre is open Tuesdays to Sundays, from 10am to 4pm.

Workshops at the centre offer a chance for these skills to be passed along, details of these can be found on the centre’s website, Facebook and Instagram, along with details of the markets.

The centre will also soon be running a fundraising event for breast cancer awareness charity Coppa Feel.