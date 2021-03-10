A business, founded by a Grantham woman while on maternity leave, is currently flourishing.

Fliss & Mama, owned by Katie Papworth, sells unique customised gifts.

Based out of her home on the Barrowby Gate estate, Fliss & Mama specialises in knitted wire decorations and words.

Katie Papworth founded Fliss & Mama. (44995035)

Katie began creating items and gifts last September while on maternity leave. She now creates the personalised gifts while her baby daughter, Felicity, after whom the business is named, sleeps.

Katie said: "I’ve just reached 1,000 followers on Instagram and I’m really proud of my little venture. I make all my gifts whilst my daughter sleeps and it has really taken off."

Katie’s unique knitted wire word creations take approximately 35 minutes to create from start to finish.

Katie creates knitted wire words as personalised gifts. (44995027)

She continued: “I started making personalised items/gifts in September last year whilst I was on maternity leave with my daughter.

“I made her a Santa sack for Christmas, shared it on my personal social media and a few people wanted me to make them for their children, and it started from there!

“I recently collaborated with another small Grantham business called the HoneyComb Bakery and they do the most delicious cookies and brownies!”

Fliss & Mama recently reached 1,000 followers on Instagram. Katie said: “Honestly, I’m blown away! I have some very loyal customers and followers on my Instagram who are amazing at supporting me & my creations.”

Katie also makes animals and lovely box frames for baby birth information, which can be sent as a gift.

To find out more, visit www.flissandmama.co.uk, or visit @flissandmama on Instagram.

Using the code JOURNAL10 will get Journal readers 10% off until the end of April.