Homes backed at Long Bennington

Two housing schemes in Long Bennington have received planninng approval, leading to an extra 28 homes in the village.

David Shaw of Able Homes Ltd has won consent for 21 homes on a 12,500m2 site on land off the Main Road, at the north end of the village.

The proposal, agreed to by South Kesteven District Council, is for 16 four-bed market homes and five two-bed social housing homes.

Furthermore, South Kesteven District Council has also agreed to plans for seven homes on land at Winters Lane, Long Bennington. The council has given conditional approval to a Mr Fearn of GE & B Fearn Farms Ltd.

The approvals come as Long Bellington has several other schemes waiting in the wings.

They include a project from the NewRiver Property Unit Trust no 4 to part demolish an existing barn and erect seven houses on land to the rear of The Royal Oak, 74 Main Road.

Mr and Mrs G Hall also seek to build ten homes on brownfield land to the rear of Alma Farm House.

Mr and Mrs Williams seek to build three homes at Salix House, Vicarage Lane.