A development of 60 new homes has sold out before construction has been completed.

Bellway East Midlands says all the homes at its development in Waltham on the Wolds have now been sold, well ahead of completion on site.

The property development firm is building 60 homes at Waltham Heights, including 38 properties for private sale, alongside 22 affordable homes available for local people through rent or as starter homes.

The kitchen/diner of the showhome at Bellway’s Waltham Heights development, where all homes are now sold. (59062184)

Building work began on the seven-acre site off Melton Road in 2019 and is expected to be completed by 2023.

Kenny Lattimore, sales manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “Waltham Heights has proven to be very popular with house buyers in this area since the first homes were released for sale, with many of our customers impressed with its idyllic rural village setting, surrounded by countryside and only half a mile from the village centre.

“The location of this development has offered our residents the flexibility to enjoy a quiet life in the country with convenient connections further afield. Melton Mowbray train station, just a 10-minute drive away, provides regular services to Leicester, Derby, and Nottingham.

“We have welcomed a number of families on site who have taken advantage of the additional space and extra bedrooms available in our larger four and five-bedroom properties. Those with children are also well served by well-regarded local schools in the area, with Waltham on the Wolds Church of England Primary School only a five-minute walk from the development.

“A thriving community has already developed here, and we now look forward to overseeing the final stages of construction, signing off on the delivery of another successful development of high-quality affordable housing in this area.”

For more information about Bellway East Midlands’ developments visit: https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands.

Bellway is also building new homes at The Vale in Bottesford, 11 miles away.