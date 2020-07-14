Homes to be built on former farmyard near Grantham
Published: 07:34, 14 July 2020
A former farmyard in a hamlet near Grantham has been sold for development.
The 2.19-acre land at Thoroton, off the A52, has been sold to Wheatcroft Land, which plans to build eight new homes.
It follows the demolition of redundant farm buildings which previously stood on the site, located off Main Street.
