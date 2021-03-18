Police were called to an address in South Witham at 11.24am this morning following a fire.

There were no injuries reported and a 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Police say chemicals were found at the address and some of the rooms were inaccessible. The EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is attending and helping as a precaution.

Lincolnshire Police (44460719)

A number of homes in the direct vicinity were evacuated.

Police say the incident has now ended and the incident is not terror-related.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We would like to sincerely thank the local community for their support and patience as we work to ensure the safety of all. Anyone with any information which could assist us in our investigation is urged to call 101 with reference number 171 of 18 March."

Alternatively you can email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk remembering to put the reference 171 of 18 March in the subject box.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org