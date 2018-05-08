Honington nursery wins national recognition for first aid

A nursery has received national recognition for going above and beyond in their first aid training.

Dappledown House Nursery in Honington has been awarded Millie’s Mark by the National Day Nurseries Association in collaboration with Department for Education and Millie’s Trust. They have received national recognition for going above and beyond the minimum requirements in paediatric first aid. With robust processes and documentation, the nursery staff strive to keep children safe by minimising risks and accidents and giving parents greater reassurance.

Millie’s Mark is named after Millie Thompson, who tragically died as a result of choking in a nursery in 2012. Her parents Dan and Joanne Thompson have campaigned for all staff to have paediatric first aid training and having Millie’s Mark demonstrates that Dappledown has met this.

In addition it shows staff work hard to keep these crucial skills so they are competent and can apply paediatric first aid in any situation.

Staff, children and parents celebrated their achievement on Saturday by unveiling the official certificate at a special celebration with the Millie’s mascot and their training provider in the C&C training team, Claire Watson.

Pauline Morgan, nursery owner, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded Millie’s Mark. This is a special achievement and shows how serious we are about ensuring children are safe when they are in our care.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported us during this process and we are all very much looking forward to celebrating our success.”

Purnima Tanuku, Chief Executive of National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA), said: “Achieving Millie’s Mark is a great achievement for the nursery. It shows that all staff are fully trained in paediatric first aid and that they have reflected on their current practice to improve competence and confidence.

“Becoming a Millie’s Mark nursery is a clear indicator for parents that this nursery has met the highest standards and gives them the reassurance that their children are safe.”