Hope for Grantham RotarySwimarathon to go ahead in June

Although the annual RotarySwimarathon was cancelled in February, organisers say they hope that it will still be able to go ahead this year in June.

Roger Graves, of organiser Rotary Club of Grantham, believes the popular event can take placeand says that team captains will be advised as soon as possible.

Mr Graves said: “Whilst the event is provisionally booked for the end of April we have to be realistic and we are looking towards June to ensure we are further out of lockdown and more people can participate safely.

Leader of RotarySwimarathon Roger Graves with representatives of local organisations at the 2019 presentation at St Wulfram' Church.

“Whilst there will be rules and regulations we are confident that the event will take place before the end of June.”

Last year organisers of Grantham’s largest fund-raising event were delighted to have raised £34,500for deserving causes in and around Grantham.

Some good causes impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic were soon helped by RotarySwimarathon funds, but the annual presentation event had to be cancelled.