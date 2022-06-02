Excitement for the Jubilee celebrations is spreading like bunting across the Grantham area.

Residents and businesses are getting set to host events and social gatherings in all guises as we toast her Majesty The Queen’s very special occasion.

Grantham and the surrounding villages are blanketed in flags, bunting, balloons and themed flower displays as we proudly embrace our nation’s colours, with red, white and blue dominating the eyeline.

Susan Howlett outside her house (57043598)

Local events taking place include the long awaited return of street parties, along with afternoon teas, beacon lighting, thanksgiving services, Party in the Palace screenings, village picnics, themed nature trails and even a fun run.

Social gatherings and activities for everyone promise four days of unforgettable revelry.

Four year old Grantham resident, Paisley Douglas has been getting into the Jubilee spirit.

Paisley Douglas, 4 with her flag art (57043596)

Her mother sent in a picture of her chalking a Union Flag onto a wall.

Ian and Susan Howlett have also been gearing up for the big weekend, by adoring their home with red, white and blue bunting.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council was asked if he was excited for the occasion.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council (47118416)

He said: “Absolutely. I think we’ve got events taking place across the whole district and all of the towns and villages. It’s been fantastic to see communities coming together to really celebrate.

“We’ve had a really tough two years and hopefully this will bring people back together, get them out in their communities with their neighbours and friends, and also they’re spending time together.”

Councillor Graham Jeal, the new Mayor of Grantham, said: "In all our lives, we are buffeted by a constant wind of change in culture, technology and politics. Having recently changed my car, the dazzling array of new buttons on the dashboard are a measure of my being unable to keep up.

"However, there is one constant in most of our lives, a reassuring universal presence that has always been there for all but the very oldest lives.

Councillor Graham Jeal (42308272)

"I am of course talking about her majesty the Queen and her 70 years of faultless service to our country and the wider commonwealth.

"In millennia to come, the cyborg beings that inhabit our planet will create a museum of homosapiens.

"Within its walls celebrating the achievements of our species will be an exhibition of how a young lady, in the aftermath of world war, devoted her entire life to creating the very perfection of a head of state.

"Dignified, dutiful, overseeing without interfering, the value of her majesty the Queen is about the one thing that unites most of humanity.

Ian Howlett outside his house after two hours of decorating (57043594)

"What a privilege it is to live in this great second Elizabethan age. I shall be celebrating the queens Platinum jubilee this week at many of the events in Grantham – assuming I am not rendered immobile by pressing the wrong button on the dashboard of the car."