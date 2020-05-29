Home   News   Article

'Horrendous' litter and 'gangs of kids' pictured at Denton Reservoir near Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 16:54, 29 May 2020
 | Updated: 16:56, 29 May 2020

Litter being left next to Denton Reservoir has been branded "horrendous".

As well as bags of rubbish being left, groups of young people failing to obey social distancing guidelines have also been reported at the local beauty spot.

Jeff Mawhood, club secretary of Grantham Angling Association, said: "There's gangs of kids up there [at the reservoir] that aren't social distancing.

