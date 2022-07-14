Belvoir Castle is gearing up as it is bringing back its popular Festival of the Horse this September.

The fields that surround the castle will once again be filled with horses and their riders for a weekend of equestrian entertainment, which will run from September 10 until September 11.

This year, the event will grow in size as there is the addition of three new arenas, which includes The Granby Arena, Knights Arena and The Manners Arena, as well as new acts added to the entertainment line up.

The Festival of the Horse will return for the second time to Belvoir Castle in September. (57970392)

Emma Stenning CEO of Belvoir said: "The whole story of Belvoir Castle is entwined with horses so it really is the most perfect setting to stage this wonderful weekend of equestrian entertainment.

"It really is the most amazing sight to be able to get up close to watch these wonderful horses in action, and there’s even more to see and do this year."

New this year will be daredevil trick riding from the Atkinson Action Horses, which is a Yorkshire based family run enterprise that has been providing highly trained horses and riders for TV & Film for more than 25 years, including Peaky Blinders, Ridley Road, All Creatures Great and Small and many more.

The Festival of the Horse will return for the second time to Belvoir Castle in September. Credit - E J Lazenby

The Festival of the Horse will return for the second time to Belvoir Castle in September. (57970411)

This will be led by Ben Atkinson, and the highly skilled horses and trick riders, actors and combat performers will thrill audiences with their high energy stunt shows taking place twice each day.

The displays will include the beautiful art of Liberty, so called as the riderless horses perform tricks and moves in response to verbal commands with no lead or reins used so are ‘at liberty’, as well as Classical Dressage and Cossack Trick Riding.

Alongside his father, Ben excels in the live performance industry and was Roman riding - where the rider stands with one foot on the back of two horses driven as a pair - in his first display aged eleven.

The Festival of the Horse will return for the second time to Belvoir Castle in September. (57970456)

The Festival of the Horse will return for the second time to Belvoir Castle in September. (57970430)

He built his own show team of riders and horses when he was 16 and two years later was performing at some of the biggest shows in the UK, including The Horse of the Year Show.

Other new acts for this year are the Jubilee Quadrille; Scurry Cart Racing - a fast-paced equestrian sport in which a pair of ponies pull a carriage around a course of cones in an attempt to get the fastest time - and Les Ecuyers d'Histoire from France bringing history to life with their costumed display.

The popular jousting tournament presented by the Knights of Nottingham is coming back for a second year, and this will be filled with thrills and a few spills along with swinging swords and battle cries, the two-times World Champions and the original British Medieval Jousting Display team are a crowd favourite.

The Festival of the Horse will return for the second time to Belvoir Castle in September. (57970470)

The Festival of the Horse will return for the second time to Belvoir Castle in September. (57970532)

Alongside the action, there will be a wide choice of food and drink available and shopping opportunities from a curated selection of stall-holders offering a whole range of produce and gifts.

If you would like to purchase tickets for the festival, you can do that here.

Tickets cost £25 per adult and £12 for 4-16 year olds.

The Festival of the Horse will return for the second time to Belvoir Castle in September. (57970542)

The Festival of the Horse will return for the second time to Belvoir Castle in September. Credit - E J Lazenby

Gates will open at 10am, with the programme running each day from 11am until 5pm.

There is free parking for ticketholders at the event and dogs are welcome on leads.