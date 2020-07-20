Horse nearly dies after being stuck in horsebox on A1 near Grantham
Published: 11:48, 20 July 2020
| Updated: 11:51, 20 July 2020
A horse owner is calling on more consideration for people stuck in traffic after his horse nearly died.
Stuart and Bridie Fawcett were transporting a young Clydesdale horse to their farm in Great Ponton earlier this month.
They had already been on the road for six hours when they became stranded on the A1 as emergency services dealt with a three-vehicle collision.
